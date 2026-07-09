Dr Veronica Varney gave lung disorder patients rogue advice, including avoiding rapeseed oil, and discouraging them from getting the covid or flu jabs

The report found the respiratory doctor contributed to her patients' premature deaths. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Three people died, and others suffered permanent harm at the hands of a consultant who gave outdated and incorrect medical advice, a review has found.

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Dr Varney was let go from St George’s, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals. Picture: Getty

In order to treat ILD, a personalised plan led by a multidisciplinary team is required - prerequisites which the review found Dr Varney did not engage with. Dr Varney “frequently” recommended off-label treatments and provided non-evidence-based advice for patients, including discouraging them from getting vaccinated against flu or Covid-19, or from consuming rapeseed oil, the review found. Three people died as they did not have access to treatments which may have extended their lives, according to the investigation. In one case, there was a two-year delay in the patient being given immunosuppression treatment, and despite their declining health, the appropriate therapy was not started until complications had developed. One patient was told their symptoms were down to poor fitness and was given dietary advice rather than treatment.

Interstitial Lung Disease refers to over 200 conditions responsible for progressive inflammation and scarring of the lung tissue. Picture: Getty