Three dead including two Brits after plane crashes in Swiss Alps
Witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the cliffside after the single-engine plane hit a slope in the Fluhalp area.
Three people have died, including two Brits, after the small plane they were travelling crashed into a cliff in the Swiss Alps.
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The Cirrus SR22T fatally hit a slope in the Fluhalp area in the resort town of Leukerbad in the canton of Valais at around 4pm on Tuesday.
Witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the cliffside before three helicopters and two rescue specialists were deployed to the scene.
The single-engine plane departed from Lugano in the canton of Ticino before making a stop at Sion airport in the Rhône Valley.
It was heading towards Buochs aerodromeNidwalden when it crashed ten minutes later.
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Valais cantonal police said in a statement: “On arrival, they could only confirm the deaths of the three occupants of the aircraft."
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office says it is “providing support to the families of two British nationals who died in Switzerland” and has been in contact with the local authorities.
“Our thoughts remain with the families during this difficult time,” a spokesperson added.
A probe into the cause of the crash has been launched by the Swiss Transportation Safety Board.
The Valais Police is also investigating in a joint inquiry alongside the Office of the Attorney General.