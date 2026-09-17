Three people have died, including two Brits, after the small plane they were travelling crashed into a cliff in the Swiss Alps.

The Cirrus SR22T fatally hit a slope in the Fluhalp area in the resort town of Leukerbad in the canton of Valais at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the cliffside before three helicopters and two rescue specialists were deployed to the scene.

The single-engine plane departed from Lugano in the canton of Ticino before making a stop at Sion airport in the Rhône Valley.

It was heading towards Buochs aerodromeNidwalden when it crashed ten minutes later.

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