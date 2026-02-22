Three people were killed and four injured on Saturday evening, following a collision on the Armagh Road near the village of Moy.

They dispatched three rapid response paramedics, seven emergency crews, one Hazardous Area Response Team crew, an ambulance officer and an ambulance doctor to the incident.

The collision was reported to the Police Service of Northern Ireland at 22:20 GMT, with the three vehicles involved a red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene: one woman, aged 23, and two men, aged 31 and 48.

In a statement, the NIAS said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and another to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.”

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: "Four other people sustained injuries, three of which are receiving medical treatment.

"Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police."

The Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader said: “The toll of the loss of life in this incident has shocked the local community and many will be holding those impacted in their thoughts and prayers today.The road, which was closed overnight, has now reopened.