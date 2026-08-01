Three people are dead and 15 more injured in an explosion in central Moscow.

The explosion took place near a cafe in Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow at around 8pm local time on Saturday evening, according Moscow police.

Police, firefighters and emergency services were deployed to the scene, and traffic near the square has been temporarily blocked.

Moscow police said that the blast left “three dead and 15 injured, with varying degrees of severity”, and that all injuries were being treated.

The cause of the explosion is not confirmed, but Russian state TV suggested the explosion may have been caused by a gas canister detonating.