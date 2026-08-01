At least three dead in explosion near Mosocw cafe
15 more people were injured in the incident in Kudrinskaya Square in the centre of the Russian capital.
Three people are dead and 15 more injured in an explosion in central Moscow.
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The explosion took place near a cafe in Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow at around 8pm local time on Saturday evening, according Moscow police.
Police, firefighters and emergency services were deployed to the scene, and traffic near the square has been temporarily blocked.
Moscow police said that the blast left “three dead and 15 injured, with varying degrees of severity”, and that all injuries were being treated.
The cause of the explosion is not confirmed, but Russian state TV suggested the explosion may have been caused by a gas canister detonating.
Russia's state RIA news agency released video of heavily armed law enforcement officers at the scene, which had been closed off to the public.
The Baza online news outlet, which has good contacts with law enforcement, said the explosion had occurred at the upscale Balzi Rossi Italian restaurant. The restaurant's website said the venue had been closed on Saturday for a private event.