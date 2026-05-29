A man, woman and child have died after falling from a high-rise block of flats in South London on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Scotland Yard said officers were called at 7.29am to reports that people had fallen from a height in Churchyard Row, Elephant and Castle.

The three people died at the scene despite attempts to resuscitate and the deaths are currently being treated as “unexpected”, the force said.

No other injuries have been reported.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.31am on Wednesday 27 May to reports of an incident on Churchyard Row, SE11.

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