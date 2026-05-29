Man, woman and child dead after fall from south London block of flats
Scotland Yard said officers were called at 7.29am to reports that people had fallen from a height in Elephant and Castle
A man, woman and child have died after falling from a high-rise block of flats in South London on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.
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Scotland Yard said officers were called at 7.29am to reports that people had fallen from a height in Churchyard Row, Elephant and Castle.
The three people died at the scene despite attempts to resuscitate and the deaths are currently being treated as “unexpected”, the force said.
No other injuries have been reported.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.31am on Wednesday 27 May to reports of an incident on Churchyard Row, SE11.
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“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team (Hart). We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.
“Our first paramedic arrived in around four minutes.
“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, three people were pronounced dead the scene.”