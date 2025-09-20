Three people have been killed after Russia launched a "massive attack" on Ukrainian regions "all night," Volodymy Zelenskyy said. Picture: X

By Josef Al Shemary

Three people have been killed after Russia launched a "massive attack" on Ukrainian regions "all night," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said - as Trump warns the Kremlin of 'big trouble' after Russian jets entered Estonian airspace.

The Ukrainian president shared the update in a post on X as Russia's devastating war on Ukraine continues. Three people were killed and dozens injured in the shelling, as Russia launched 40 missiles – cruise and ballistic – and about 580 drones of various types, according to Zelenskyy. "I thank all our warriors who defended the skies throughout the night, and our F-16 pilots, who once again proved their prowess today and effectively countered the cruise missile threat against Ukraine," he wrote. "The strikes targeted Dnipro and the region, as well as Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia regions, and communities in Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

He accused Russia of targeting Ukrainian infrastructure, residential areas and civilian enterprises, and of directly striking an apartment building. "As of now, we know of dozens of people injured from the shelling, and, unfortunately, 3 people killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones." "Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and destroy our infrastructure," he wrote. "That is why a strong international response is needed. Ukraine has proven it can defend itself and Europe, but for a reliable shield, we must act together: strengthen air defense, increase weapons supplies, and expand sanctions against Russia’s military machine and the sectors that finance it. "Every restriction on Russia saves lives. I thank everyone who helps and supports us."

Russia has been displaying more brazen behaviour, as two of its military jets violated Estonia's airspace - triggering a response from its NATO allies. Estonia’s foreign ministry said three Russian jets entered its air space without permission on Friday and remained there for 12 minutes, the third violation of Nato air space in a little more than a week. The aircraft were intercepted by Nato jets, a spokesperson for the alliance confirmed, while Estonia summoned Russia’s senior diplomat in Tallinn over the incident. US president Donald Trump said there "could be big trouble" after the incident. Asked if it signalled a "threat to Nato" while signing executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump said: "I don't love it. I don't like it when that happens. It could be big trouble." Yvette Cooper wrote on social media: "The UK stands with our Estonian allies, following yet another reckless incursion into NATO airspace by Russia. "We must continue to increase pressure on Putin, including driving forward the important new economic sanctions announced by the UK & EU in recent days.” EU high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas described the incident as an "extremely dangerous provocation" which "further escalates tension in the region", and warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "testing the West’s resolve". The Russian Ministry of Defence has denied that the jets entered Estonian airspace, stating that their flights were "conducted in strict compliance with international airspace regulations." The incursion came 10 days after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and six days after another Russian drone was intercepted flying over Romania.

