Three dead and two injured after shooting in Idaho
Police said that they were responding to an “active shooter incident” in Twin Falls Idaho.
Three people were killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho.
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Police say there were reports of an “active shooter incident” in or near an In-N-Out Burger in the city.
City officials said authorities were first called to the scene shortly after 2:30pm local time, and the area was later placed under a shelter-in-place order before roads began reopening as the investigation continued.
Twin Falls police said they were responding to an active shooter incident at or near the restaurant on Blue Lakes Boulevard North, in an area that includes several major retailers and a cinema complex.
Police have not yet given details on the people who were shot or confirmed whether the suspected shooter was among the dead. Officials said they expect the number of people injured to rise.
People were being taken to the Twin Falls County Courthouse to give witness accounts, according to city spokesman Josh Palmer.
Nearby businesses were also affected by the incident. Chick-fil-A Twin Falls said it would close for the rest of the day “out of an abundance of caution”, while Magic Valley Mall went into "mass shooter" lockdown and people inside were told to shelter in place.
The shooting investigation was continuing late on Saturday, with city, county and state authorities all involved in the response.