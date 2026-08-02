Three people were killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Police say there were reports of an “active shooter incident” in or near an In-N-Out Burger in the city.

City officials said authorities were first called to the scene shortly after 2:30pm local time, and the area was later placed under a shelter-in-place order before roads began reopening as the investigation continued.

Twin Falls police said they were responding to an active shooter incident at or near the restaurant on Blue Lakes Boulevard North, in an area that includes several major retailers and a cinema complex.