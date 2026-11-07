Polish police have said the suspected perpetrator was shot by officers and has been taken to hospital.

Emergency personnel work at the site of a shooting near the main market square of Krakow. Picture: Reuters

By Ella Bennett

At least five people have been killed and around a dozen injured in a shooting near the main market square of Krakow in southern Poland, officials have said.

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The suspected shooter was caught while trying to escape and was shot by officers, Polish police said. He has been taken to hospital. The gunman involved in the shooting used a long military-style rifle and was dressed in military fatigues, police added. The force said the incident took place at roughly 3pm local time (2pm UK time). "A man who had driven onto the square began firing at random people from his car," the statement said. "The perpetrator has been detained. Several people have been injured, including police officers." Read more: Trump teases 'big, beautiful agreement' on Ukraine which 'might involve all of Europe' Read more: Two cleared of drive-by gang shooting of teenage girl after four trials

Emergency responders gather after the deadly shooting . Picture: Omar Marques/Getty

Emergency services are urging people not to approach areas where police officers and rescue workers are operating. "People should follow instructions and call 112 if they are in danger," a statement said. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that police are investigating the shooting and that he was being informed by the interior ministry. He wrote on X: "I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Kraków following the tragic shooting. "The police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack."

At least five people have been killed . Picture: Omar Marques/Getty

Emergency responders at the scene of the deadly shooting. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared his condolences to those affected. He wrote on X: "A shocking crime in Kraków. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, and personally, I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. "There can be no justification for this attack, and we trust the perpetrator will face justice. "We wish strength and a speedy recovery to the injured and to everyone affected by this tragedy. Ukraine stands in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. People have the right to safety."

A shocking crime in Kraków. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, and personally, I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. There can be no justification for this attack, and we trust the perpetrator will face justice.



We wish strength and a… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2026