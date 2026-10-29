Three dead after rock formation collapses onto visitors at popular Turkish tourist resort
Heavy rainfall caused fragments to fall away from a rock formation known as a "fairy chimney" in the Cappadocia region
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Three people, including a foreign national, have been killed after a rock formation collapsed at a popular Turkish tourist destination.
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A landslide caused by heavy rainfall led fragments to fall away from a rock formation known as a "fairy chimney" onto people in the Cappadocia region.
The incident occurred on Thursday just after 3.15 pm local time near the open-air museum of Goreme, local governor Huseyin Kok told reporters.
Rescue teams raced to the scene where they initially found two people dead and rescued an injured person.
A further body was pulled from the rubble, taking the death toll to three, governor Kok said.
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Governor Kok confirmed one of those killed was a foreign national, and the other two were Turkish.
The area was closed to the public after the rockfall, according to local media reports.
Kok said recent heavy rainfall caused the collapse near a parking lot by the entrance to the Goreme open-air museum.
"As of now, all our operations have been completed. We have finished all checks and inspections," Governor Kok said in an updated statement.
"Our teams have been withdrawn after determining there is no further need to continue operations at this stage."
He added that an investigation by the chief prosecutor's office with expert assessment had been launched.
Cappadocia, in central Turkey, is a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site.
The area is famous for its rock formations known as "fairy chimneys", the product of ancient volcanic activity.
It is one of Turkey's most visited tourist destinations.