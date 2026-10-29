Three people, including a foreign national, have been killed after a rock formation collapsed at a popular Turkish tourist destination.

A landslide caused by heavy rainfall led fragments to fall away from a rock formation known as a "fairy chimney" onto people in the Cappadocia region.

The incident occurred on Thursday just after 3.15 pm local time near the open-air museum of Goreme, local governor Huseyin Kok told reporters.

Rescue teams raced to the scene where they initially found two people dead and rescued an injured person.

A further body was pulled from the rubble, taking the death toll to three, governor Kok said.

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