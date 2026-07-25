Nearby residents were evacuated and a “major incident” was declared as around 100 firefighters continued to battle the blaze overnight

By Rebecca Henrys

Three fire engines and two officer cars were destroyed in a “large and rapidly developing” blaze at an industrial unit in Essex on Friday night, a fire chief has said.

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Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFR) arrived at Southend Road, between East Hanningfield and Rettendon, to reports of a blaze just before 5pm on Friday. A number of industrial units and a field caught alight and fertiliser inside one of the units exploded while fire crews were on the scene. Nearby residents were evacuated and a “major incident” was declared as around 100 firefighters continued to battle the blaze overnight. On Saturday afternoon, ECFR chief fire officer/chief executive Rick Hylton confirmed that 20 firefighters were taken to hospital in the aftermath of the fire. Read more: More than 100 firefighters tackling blaze at industrial unit - after 'explosion' heard by local residents Read more: UK set for fourth heatwave as wildfires and drought hit parts of country

Emergency services at the scene of an industrial unit fire, between East Hanningfield and Rettendon in Essex. Picture: Alamy

He said: “The fire and explosion has also destroyed three fire engines and two officer cars that were being used to respond to the incident. “This underlines the scale and intensity of the conditions our crews faced. “I also want to provide an update on the welfare of our firefighters. “I can confirm that 20 firefighters attended hospital following the incident. "Of those 20, four had suffered minor injuries while the others were taken for precautionary checks, and all have now been discharged.”

Rick Hylton, Chief Fire Officer for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, at Great Baddow Fire Station, Essex, after making a statement about the large blaze at an industrial unit between East Hanningfield and Rettendon. Picture: Alamy