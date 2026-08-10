Three football confederations pen fresh letter attacking Infantino in renewed push for Fifa boss to quit
The three confederations say their trust in Infantino's leadership as Fifa chief 'has been broken through deception' and
Three separate football confederations have penned a fresh letter taking aim at Fifa boss Giannia Infantino, a move that many view as a renewed push to force the football chief to step down.
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The letter, published on Monday, is co-authored by Europe's Uefa, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) - the initial three continental confederations to reject the proposals.
In the letter, the trio call out Infantino, accusing him of a "failure of judgement".
Ramping up pressure on the Fifa President, the letter follows the leak of hushed plans to bring outside investors into the World Cup - proposals that were met with widespread condemnation.
In the document, the three confederations accuse Infantino of failing to acknowledge the plan to sell off a stake in the tournament to private equity firms was "inherently wrong", despite the plans subsequently being pulled.
"Football is the world's greatest shared passion. It belongs to no individual and no institution," the letter reads.
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"It belongs to the players, the fans, the clubs, the Member Associations and every institution entrusted with safeguarding its future," it continues.
"It is in that spirit, as confederations representing its members, that we speak collectively today.
"The growth over the past decade has been real. But that progress was never the work of one individual. It was the product of FIFA, the Confederations, the Member Associations, and the thousands of people who dedicate their lives to the game.
"The expanded tournaments, the awarding of the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups, the distribution of resources to associations. These were shared achievements, agreed together, delivered together
"This is not about money. The Confederations have already called for the responsible distribution of FIFA's vast existing reserves to further strengthen investment in the development of Member Associations," it adds.
Continuing at length, the letter also acknowledges that the issue centres around the "integrity" of the game.
"This is about something more fundamental: the integrity of the game, and the integrity of those elected to lead it," it adds.
"When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned."
It comes after FIFA hit out at “a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine” the governing body and president Gianni Infantino over claims surrounding his conduct at Uefa.
It comes after Uefa confirmed on Saturday a “departure payment” was made to a female employee alleged to have been in a relationship with Infantino when he was the European organisation’s general secretary.
The Daily Telegraph reported the woman received a six-figure sum and UEFA confirmed a payment was made along with covering the fees for an MBA course, adding it was “in line” with regulations at the time.
The allegations intensify the position of Infantino, who worked at UEFA for 16 years and was its general secretary between 2009 and 2016 before being elected FIFA president, following his aborted plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors.
While not directly referencing UEFA’s statement, FIFA accused Infantino’s critics of trying to weaken his authority and have him removed from his role without a due re-election process.
FIFA statement, attributable to FIFA spokesperson:— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) August 8, 2026
Echoing the recent statements of CONMEBOL and CAF, as well as discussions with FIFA Member Associations and Confederations from around the world, FIFA will not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election…
A lengthy statement said: “It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its president.
“Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s member associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes.
“Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its president. Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true.
“The FIFA president has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to European and world football, contributing to significant change in the game and, in particular, to broadening access, resources and opportunity across world football.
“Change inevitably challenges established interests, but disagreement with that change cannot justify efforts to undermine the democratic mandate of FIFA’s president or the institution he was elected to lead.
“FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. But scrutiny is not a licence to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations or manufacture distractions designed to undermine progress. Where reporting is inaccurate or misleading, FIFA will challenge it directly and vigorously.
“FIFA’s responsibility is to its 211 member associations and to football around the world. We will not be distracted or diverted from strengthening the organisation, delivering for our member associations and continuing the work of making football truly global. Through the FIFA president and the FIFA administration, our focus remains firmly on that mission, and we are more determined than ever to fulfil it.”
On Wednesday, Infantino was backed by FIFA’s management board following a meeting in Morocco and issued an apology over the process.
UEFA’s threat for its 55 member countries to boycott FIFA competitions until the plan was scrapped remains, with the European confederation saying on Thursday that Wednesday’s announcement “changes nothing”.
Following the Daily Telegraph claims on Friday, a FIFA spokesperson was reported to have told the newspaper Infantino “strongly denies these categorically untrue allegations”.
A UEFA spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and can confirm a departure payment was made to the individual in question, coupled with the payment of fees for a MBA course at a local business school.
“The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time.
“Such regulations have been tightened since 2016 and the current staff regulations – which apply to all UEFA employees at whatever level – reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organisation.”