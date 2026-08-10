The three confederations say their trust in Infantino's leadership as Fifa chief 'has been broken through deception' and

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (left) and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin at the Champions League Final in Istanbul - as the chief joined calls for Infantino to step down. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Three separate football confederations have penned a fresh letter taking aim at Fifa boss Giannia Infantino, a move that many view as a renewed push to force the football chief to step down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The letter, published on Monday, is co-authored by Europe's Uefa, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) - the initial three continental confederations to reject the proposals. In the letter, the trio call out Infantino, accusing him of a "failure of judgement". Ramping up pressure on the Fifa President, the letter follows the leak of hushed plans to bring outside investors into the World Cup - proposals that were met with widespread condemnation. In the document, the three confederations accuse Infantino of failing to acknowledge the plan to sell off a stake in the tournament to private equity firms was "inherently wrong", despite the plans subsequently being pulled. "Football is the world's greatest shared passion. It belongs to no individual and no institution," the letter reads. Read more: Gianni Infantino 'gave mistress a six-figure payout' while he was Uefa general secretary Read more: ​Uefa says Infantino apology 'changes nothing' and World Cup boycott may still go ahead

The players of the Spanish national team receive their championship medals from the hands of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the President of the United States. Picture: Alamy

"It belongs to the players, the fans, the clubs, the Member Associations and every institution entrusted with safeguarding its future," it continues. "It is in that spirit, as confederations representing its members, that we speak collectively today. "The growth over the past decade has been real. But that progress was never the work of one individual. It was the product of FIFA, the Confederations, the Member Associations, and the thousands of people who dedicate their lives to the game. "The expanded tournaments, the awarding of the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups, the distribution of resources to associations. These were shared achievements, agreed together, delivered together "This is not about money. The Confederations have already called for the responsible distribution of FIFA's vast existing reserves to further strengthen investment in the development of Member Associations," it adds. Continuing at length, the letter also acknowledges that the issue centres around the "integrity" of the game. "This is about something more fundamental: the integrity of the game, and the integrity of those elected to lead it," it adds. "When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned."

Associations are turning away from Gianni INFANTINO (FIFA President) and no longer want to support him. The pressure on him is increasing after the failure of his investor deal. Picture: Alamy

It comes after FIFA hit out at “a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine” the governing body and president Gianni Infantino over claims surrounding his conduct at Uefa. It comes after Uefa confirmed on Saturday a “departure payment” was made to a female employee alleged to have been in a relationship with Infantino when he was the European organisation’s general secretary. The Daily Telegraph reported the woman received a six-figure sum and UEFA confirmed a payment was made along with covering the fees for an MBA course, adding it was “in line” with regulations at the time. The allegations intensify the position of Infantino, who worked at UEFA for 16 years and was its general secretary between 2009 and 2016 before being elected FIFA president, following his aborted plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors. While not directly referencing UEFA’s statement, FIFA accused Infantino’s critics of trying to weaken his authority and have him removed from his role without a due re-election process.

FIFA statement, attributable to FIFA spokesperson:



Echoing the recent statements of CONMEBOL and CAF, as well as discussions with FIFA Member Associations and Confederations from around the world, FIFA will not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election… — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) August 8, 2026

A lengthy statement said: “It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its president. “Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s member associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes. “Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its president. Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true. “The FIFA president has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to European and world football, contributing to significant change in the game and, in particular, to broadening access, resources and opportunity across world football. “Change inevitably challenges established interests, but disagreement with that change cannot justify efforts to undermine the democratic mandate of FIFA’s president or the institution he was elected to lead. “FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. But scrutiny is not a licence to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations or manufacture distractions designed to undermine progress. Where reporting is inaccurate or misleading, FIFA will challenge it directly and vigorously.