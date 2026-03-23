Three girls, aged 12, 13 and 14, have been charged following the alleged stabbing of a teenager in a village park.

The victim, aged 14 at the time, was allegedly attacked at around 7:40pm in Whittington, Worcester, on September 21 last year.

She was rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital after the alleged stabbing and was left with scars.

At the time, Detective Inspector Sharon Wallace-Rathmell said: “I know this incident has shocked the local community, and I’d like to reassure you that we’re working hard to understand what happened.”

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