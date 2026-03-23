Three girls, aged 12, 13 and 14, charged after teen stabbed in village park
Three girls, aged 12, 13 and 14, have been charged following the alleged stabbing of a teenager in a village park.
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The victim, aged 14 at the time, was allegedly attacked at around 7:40pm in Whittington, Worcester, on September 21 last year.
She was rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital after the alleged stabbing and was left with scars.
At the time, Detective Inspector Sharon Wallace-Rathmell said: “I know this incident has shocked the local community, and I’d like to reassure you that we’re working hard to understand what happened.”
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A statement from West Mercia Police released today read: “The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges for a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl for being in possession of a knife / sharp pointed article in a public place and wounding with intent.
"A court date is yet to be set.
“A 13-year-old girl has been charged with assault and is set to appear at Worcester Youth Court on Wednesday 8 April.
A CPS spokesperson added: “The Crown Prosecution Service received a file from West Mercia Police in response to our action plan and will now review the details of the case.”