A man has claimed he cannot have raped a woman in a London alleyway as he has a three-inch penis and 'can't get it up'.

Hossein Mohmoudi, of Booth House on Whitechapel Road, is currently on trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, where he is accused of raping a woman in Stratford in December 2024 as she returned home from a Christmas party.

The 34-year-old has denied the charge.

The court heard that the victim had left the party in a taxi at around midnight but had to get out when she felt sick.

As she was on Stratford Broadway, at around 1am, she reported feeling like her attacker 'dragged' to the floor, pulled her skirt up, then entered her with his erect penis. He sprinted away when a passing cyclist stopped them.

"I was just so shocked by the penis. It was there where it should not be. The feel of it. The round head going in," she said.

"I just remember thinking he was foul. Really disgusting. Not clean. The smell. He was a smelly man. I think it’s still on me. A smoker. Not somebody who looks after themselves."

She said she couldn't have consented to sex as she 'did not even see the guy until it was happening' but said the thrusting lasted for 20-30 seconds.