Man claims he can't be guilty of raping woman in London alley because he 'has a three-inch penis'
A man has claimed he cannot have raped a woman in a London alleyway as he has a three-inch penis and 'can't get it up'.
Listen to this article
Hossein Mohmoudi, of Booth House on Whitechapel Road, is currently on trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, where he is accused of raping a woman in Stratford in December 2024 as she returned home from a Christmas party.
The 34-year-old has denied the charge.
The court heard that the victim had left the party in a taxi at around midnight but had to get out when she felt sick.
As she was on Stratford Broadway, at around 1am, she reported feeling like her attacker 'dragged' to the floor, pulled her skirt up, then entered her with his erect penis. He sprinted away when a passing cyclist stopped them.
"I was just so shocked by the penis. It was there where it should not be. The feel of it. The round head going in," she said.
"I just remember thinking he was foul. Really disgusting. Not clean. The smell. He was a smelly man. I think it’s still on me. A smoker. Not somebody who looks after themselves."
Read more: Killer aristocrat Constance Marten to appeal conviction for murdering baby
Read more: 'I will finish you': Moment road vigilante Cycling Mikey confronts two 'mobile phone thieves' on e-bikes
She said she couldn't have consented to sex as she 'did not even see the guy until it was happening' but said the thrusting lasted for 20-30 seconds.
Mr Mohmoudi says he thought he recognised the victim and approached her to offer her help, but ran off when she started shouting at him.
Defence counsel David Harounoff questioned the victim about her memory of the penis and how big she thought it was.
She told the court that she remembers it going back and forth inside her vagina but said "it was too big to be inside my vagina" and it was "the width that hurt."
Mr Harounoff rebuffed her saying: "I'm going to suggest to you what you said is untrue. He has erectile dysfunction. He can't get it up.
"It's the defence case that he has erectile dysfunction and his penis is three inches long. The defence case is it would be physically impossible to have attempted or actually raped you."
Prosecutor Christiaan Moll showed CCTV footage tracking the victim's journey from exiting the taxi in Whitechapel, onto a bus, and then walking to the scene of the incident.
The footage shows the woman entering an alleyway to urinate, followed by the defendant.
The victim was hidden behind a large object but could be heard shouting "Wait, wait, wait. F**k you. F**k off. F**k you. F**k off".
Moments after a cyclist passes by and the defendant appears to flee.
The cyclist told police that they heard the shouts of 'f**k off' and could see a man and woman on the floor 'grappling'.
The trial continues.