Three injured in explosion at house in Bristol no longer in hospital, police say
A major incident was declared by Avon and Somerset Police after two people died following an explosion at an address Sterncourt Road
Three people, including a child, who suffered minor injuries in a “suspicious” explosion at a house in Bristol are no longer being treated in hospital, police said.
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A major incident was declared by Avon and Somerset Police after two people died following an explosion at an address Sterncourt Road at around 6.30am on Sunday.
A man, woman and child, understood to have been inside the same property as the man and woman who died at the time of the explosion, were taken to hospital but did not need to remain there overnight, police said.
The explosion is being treated as suspicious, but not as a suspected terrorist event, police said.
The force said on Monday that searches carried out at a property in Speedwell, linked to the man who died, have now concluded.
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A police cordon in place in Sterncourt Road was “significantly reduced” on Sunday night, allowing almost all residents to return home, the force added.
Police said the ongoing investigation remains “complex and sensitive”.
Superintendent Matt Ebbs told reporters in an update on Sunday afternoon: “At about 6.17am we received a call to attend a domestic-related incident at a residential address in Sterncourt Road.
“Officers were sent to the scene but shortly before they arrived, at just after 6.30am, there was an explosion inside the property.
“A woman and a man have died at the address and we’re treating the explosion as suspicious.
“Three people, a man, a woman and a child, were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.”
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and there is not believed to be any significant damage to nearby properties.
The area was declared safe late on Sunday after “extensive” searches.
The families of the two people who died are being supported by specially trained officers.
The College of Policing defines a major incident as “an event or situation with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency responder agencies”.