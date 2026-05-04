A major incident was declared by Avon and Somerset Police after two people died following an explosion at an address Sterncourt Road

Emergency services remain at the scene, where a man and a woman died and three people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a "suspicious" explosion at an address in Sterncourt Road, Bristol. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Three people, including a child, who suffered minor injuries in a “suspicious” explosion at a house in Bristol are no longer being treated in hospital, police said.

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A major incident was declared by Avon and Somerset Police after two people died following an explosion at an address Sterncourt Road at around 6.30am on Sunday. A man, woman and child, understood to have been inside the same property as the man and woman who died at the time of the explosion, were taken to hospital but did not need to remain there overnight, police said. The explosion is being treated as suspicious, but not as a suspected terrorist event, police said. The force said on Monday that searches carried out at a property in Speedwell, linked to the man who died, have now concluded. Read more: US denies that Iran 'hit warship with two missiles' as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz Read more: Passengers stuck on cruise ship after three die in Hantavirus outbreak, with Briton in intensive care

Emergency services remain at the scene, where a man and a woman died and three people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a "suspicious" explosion at an address in Sterncourt Road, Bristol, at around 6.30am on Sunday. Picture: Alamy