Three men have been jailed for life after an innocent grandfather was shot through his living room window in a murder which was caught on a doorbell camera.

Mr Justice Cotter sentenced gunman Reay, of Sabin Terrace, Stanley, to life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Ringleader Sean Reay, 30, and associates Kelvin Lawson, 38, and Thomas Sterling, 22, were convicted following a trial at Teesside Crown Court which concluded in October.

Children were playing in Elm Street, Stanley, County Durham, when popular Barry Dawson, 60, was fatally shot at teatime on Saturday April 5 this year.

Lawson, of Frosterley Gardens, Stanley, who smashed the downstairs window of the terraced house to allow his co-accused to get a clearer shot, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Sterling, of The Avenue, Stanley, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years. He was part of a “show of strength” in the street that day, the judge said.

The single shot hit Mr Dawson in the chest, puncturing his heart, lung and liver.

He had lived in the street for more than 20 years and was a well-liked member of his community.

The shocking doorbell footage caught the shooting and then Mr Dawson’s son, Shane, shouting: “They shot my dad.”

Mr Justice Cotter said: “This was an extraordinary crime in an ordinary residential street.

“It was the sort of thing most people only see in television or films, and then not in this country.”

In a victim impact statement, Mr Dawson’s partner Sarah Hopwood said the man people knew as Buck was an “adored father and grandfather”.

She said: “This horrendous crime has broken our hearts and it is something we will never recover from.”

The court heard Reay was out for revenge following an altercation outside his home earlier that day which was suspected to be drug-related, and in which he claimed a man threatened to burn his house down.

Reay’s gang believed the person responsible was in Mr Dawson’s home and they hoped to lure him out by smashing windows.

Mr Dawson, who had been resting upstairs, and who had nothing to do with the earlier trouble outside Reay’s home, came downstairs to see what was happening.

Mr Justice Cotter said Reay was in charge while Lawson and Sterling were “key lieutenants”.

The judge said the three men lived by a code which saw the police as the enemy.

“You can reflect on where your code has got you during your decades in prison,” he said.

“Until you reject the code, you will not be safe to rejoin society.”