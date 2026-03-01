There will be a week-long public holiday and 40 days of public mourning will be observed, Iranian state media has reported

Three US service members killed after Iran launches retaliatory attacks for killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Three US service members have been killed as part of a joint US-Israeli operation in Iran, after retaliatory strikes were launched across the Middle East following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was confirmed dead on Sunday morning, with President Trump confirming the death on social media after the joint US-Israeli operation targeted a compound in Iran. Five other US military personnel were injured in the joint operations across the Middle East, with the US confirming that several others suffered shrapnel wounds. Explosions continue to be heard across the Middle East into Sunday evening, with missiles striking buildings in Dubai, Qatar and Tel Aviv in recent hours, as well as two ships near the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that 86-year-old Khamenei was killed during the joint operation, with the death later confirmed by state media, after blasts were reported from a compound shortly after 6am GMT on Saturday. Read more: LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel strike as blasts continue to rock Middle East

An explosion is seen as an Iranian missile directly hits a building in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Residents of a residential building in Tel Aviv inspect damage and remove personal belongings on the second morning of the war with Iran after a direct missile strike hit the area. Picture: Alamy

Trump urged the Iranian people to seize “the single greatest chance… to take back their country” in the wake of the attack, as countless Iranians around the world took to the streets to celebrate - as others were seen to mourn the Supreme Leader's death. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer expressed “solidarity” with the leaders of several Middle Eastern countries during a call on Sunday, telling them the UK was beside them “in the face of dangerous Iranian escalation” following joint US-Israeli air strikes.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) earlier claimed to have struck US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles - claims the United States has refuted. "The missiles launched didn’t even come close," Centcom said.

It comes as the 'Red Flag of Revenge' was raised over the Jamkaran Mosque in Iran - a red banner symbolising justice and revenge in Shiite tradition. Iran has said that 153 people were killed in a school strike, as the IDF says it's 'not aware' of operation in the area amid suggestions an Israeli missile as responsible. A week-long public holiday and 40 days of public mourning have been declared following his death, Iranian state media reported. Figures reportedly killed in the strikes currently include: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , Iran's supreme leader, who was killed on Saturday morning at his office

, Iran's supreme leader, who was killed on Saturday morning at his office The Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), General Mohammad Pakpour

Security adviser and head of the National Defence Council, Ali Shamkhani

Defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

The U.S Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, launches a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile in support of Operation Epic Fury. Picture: Alamy

In response to the strikes, the IRGC insisted it was carrying out a "sixth wave" of "missile and drone" strikes on 27 US military bases. Overnight and into Sunday, blasts continued to rock several states across the Middle East, with Israel, Dubai, Qatar, Oman and Abu Dhabi as Iran targets an increasing number of civilian areas with drones and missiles. Images showing the scale of the explosions have continued to emerge, with civilians in the firing line amid Iran's indiscriminate and increasingly volatile attacks. It comes as the US claimed to have sunk an Iranian vessel on Saturday as explosions came thick and fast across the region. In a post on X, Centcom confirmed that US forces struck a Jamaran-class corvette during what's been labelled 'Operation Epic Fury' by the US.

BREAKING NEWS : Another massive explosion seen QATAR 🇶🇦 USA air base

😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/U7E34Y2bLJ — MrRealBin (@mrrealbin) March 1, 2026

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) has named a new commander in chief, with Ahmad Vahidi set to take over from Gen Mohammad Pakpour, who was killed in the strikes alongside the Supreme Leader. It comes as Priti Patel refused to confirm to Lewis Goodall whether the actions of the US and Israel were legal following the attack, despite insisting the UK has a "moral duty to act". Echoing her stance, Defence Secretary John Healey repeatedly declined to say whether the UK believes the US-Israeli strikes on Iran were legal on Sunday. He pointed out that Iran is now “lashing out in an increasingly indiscriminate and widespread way”, pointing to attacks on an airport in Kuwait and hotels in Dubai and Bahrain.

Branding the UK's actions purely defensive, Healey told Lewis that "all of our actions are consistent with international law". "We are first and foremost concerned about the position and the risk to UK citizens and bases. That's why we stepped up our defensive action. We're coordinating that with allies, including the us." Insisting the UK shares the same aim as allies in Europe and the Middle East, he added that Iran "should never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon". "My concern now, as Defence Secretary, is the increasingly indiscriminate attacks we've seen from Iran that aren't just sitting military targets, but civilian targets like hotels and airports in countries right across The Middle East." Mr Healey added that Iranian missiles and drones had landed within “a few hundred yards” of some 300 British troops at a base in Bahrain, with two missiles fired in the direction of Cyprus.

President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026. Picture: White House/X

Iranians were seen to take to the streets to celebrate in north London on Saturday night - a hub for the Iranian community in the UK. It comes as the Iranian President declared revenge a 'legitimate right' in a statement on Sunday. Masoud Pezeshkian, whose fate had remained unclear, has reportedly released a statement, insisting revenge is a "legitimate right and duty". The statement adds that the killing of the Supreme Leader is an "open war against Muslims". "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers bloodshed and revenge against the perpetrators and commanders of this crime as its legitimate duty and right, and will fulfill this great responsibility and duty with all its might," he added. It comes as at least six people were killed after protesters stormed the US consulate in Pakistan. A senior doctor at Civil Hospital Karachi also confirmed that nine bodies and at least 32 injured people were taken to the hospital after clashes with police near the United States Consulate General in Karachi.

Rescue workers bandage a wounded man and provide first aid at the site of a direct hit from an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Alamy

State media outlet Tasnim said: "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred at his workplace in the Leader's House "At the time of his martyrdom, he was performing his assigned duties and was present at his workplace (his office), and this cowardly attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning." His compound was damaged extensively in the strikes on Saturday. Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday evening: "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead."

Flare trails of the interceptor missiles launched from Israeli air defense systems in Tel Aviv, Israel. The United States and Israel on Saturday launched "major combat operations" against Iran. Picture: Alamy

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. "He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. "This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country."

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a state television broadcast on June 18, 2025. Picture: Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images

The Telegraph has said the Ayatollah's body was reportedly recovered from the rubble, riddled with shrapnel wounds. Photographs of the alleged assassination have been presented to Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli defence officials. Trump added: "We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. "As I said last night, 'Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!'

The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.



If you are a British national in those countries, you should shelter in place and register your presence.



If you need consular assistance, you can call our teams 24/7. pic.twitter.com/4WFIr8JVyP — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) March 1, 2026