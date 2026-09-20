The strikes came as Russians headed to the polls on the final day of parliamentary elections

Plumes of smoke rise from fires at an oil refinery following what the authorities say is a Ukrainian drone strike in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

Three people have been killed and part of an oil refinery damaged in what Russian officials have described as the largest Ukrainian drone attack yet reported on the Moscow region.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The strikes came as Russians headed to the polls on the final day of parliamentary elections. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 1,600 drones had been shot down since Saturday, including 450 which he claimed were heading towards the capital. He said the attack had been planned to disrupt the vote. “The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections,” he said in a Telegram post. “The adversary failed to achieve this.” Read more: British military sites record hundreds of drone security incidents amid escalating tensions with Russia and Iran Read more: Polls open in Russia as first elections since Putin invaded Ukraine kicks off

Russians are going to the polls September 18-20 to elect representatives to the State Duma and regional offices across the country. Picture: Getty

Russian authorities said several drones reached the grounds of the Moscow oil refinery, while another struck a residential building. Two people were killed during the early-morning attacks, according to Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov. A third later died in hospital from their injuries. Around 400 residents, including 70 children, were evacuated from a 21-storey apartment block in the Ramenskoye district, south-east of Moscow. Homes were also damaged elsewhere in the wider Moscow region. One resident, named only as Vitaliy, described the moment debris tore through his building in the village of Sofyino. “Glass went flying, people started screaming and shouting,” he said. “I turned around and the entrance doors had already been blown out, debris everywhere.”

Emergency services personnel work in a damaged multi-storey residential building hit by what authorities described as a Ukrainian drone strike. Picture: Reuters