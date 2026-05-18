Three men killed after 'two teenage shooters' open fire at San Diego mosque before being found dead in car park
The shooting took place at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the California city
Three men are dead after a shooting at a San Diego mosque where two 'teenage' suspected shooters were found dead in the car park, police say.
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San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said that three men died at the Islamic Center.
He told a press conference: "Our hearts go out to the families that are in this moment being notified of what has happened to their loved ones".
One of the victims who lost their lives is understood to be a security guard at the place of worship.
Of the suspected shooters, Chief Wahl added that their bodies were found inside a vehicle near the mosque and that their wounds are thought to be self-inflicted.
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The police department said: "The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized [sic].
"Media staging has been established as the Northwest Corner of Lindbergh Park."
Injured people are reportedly being taken to the local Sharp Memorial Hospital, which says it has activated its disaster protocols.
Law enforcement swarmed to the mosque after emergency services following reports of gunshots.
Police in tactical gear armed with rifles were spotted on the roof of the mosque, near its traditional dome, after the shooting.
The centre is the San Diego-area branch of the Council on American-Islamic relations - which confirmed that scores of children were attending the school inside the complex at the time of the shooting.
Imam Taha Hassane of the Islamic Center later said all children and staff at the school were safe and accounted for.
In a video on social media, the Imam said: "We are safe. The entire school is safe. All the kids are safe, and the teachers are safe. We have few casualties, not confirmed yet, there is no threat at this moment".
"We strongly condemn this horrifying act of violence at the Islamic Center of San Diego," CAIR-San Diego's executive director, Tazheen Nizam, said in a statement.
"No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school. We are working to learn more about this incident and we encourage everyone to keep this community in your prayers," Nizam said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the situation, it has been reported.