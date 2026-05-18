The shooting took place at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the California city

Police stage at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Three men are dead after a shooting at a San Diego mosque where two 'teenage' suspected shooters were found dead in the car park, police say.

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San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said that three men died at the Islamic Center. He told a press conference: "Our hearts go out to the families that are in this moment being notified of what has happened to their loved ones". One of the victims who lost their lives is understood to be a security guard at the place of worship. Of the suspected shooters, Chief Wahl added that their bodies were found inside a vehicle near the mosque and that their wounds are thought to be self-inflicted. Read More: Watchdog investigation underway after police shooting in Bedford Read More: Tiger shot dead by German police after escaping enclosure and attacking 72-year-old man

People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Picture: Alamy

The police department said: "The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized [sic]. "Media staging has been established as the Northwest Corner of Lindbergh Park." Injured people are reportedly being taken to the local Sharp Memorial Hospital, which says it has activated its disaster protocols. Law enforcement swarmed to the mosque after emergency services following reports of gunshots.

Islamic center of San Diego active shooter. Picture: Getty