Three lions die of suspected heatstroke at Japanese zoo amid country's record heatwave
Japan is experiencing its longest run of record-high temperatures
Three lionesses have died at zoo in Tokyo following suspected heatstroke during the country's record-breaking heatwave.
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The female big cats, aged three, 11, and 15, have become the first deaths at Tama Zoological Park in Hino since it began keeping the animals in 1964.
The deaths occurred last week at the zoo, based in the western suburbs of the capital, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Tokyo Zoological Park Society.
Post-mortem examinations concluded there was widespread dehydration and multiple organ failure in all three.
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However, the zoo said the cause would not be confirmed until laboratory results were returned.
It is believed that ten of the 16 lions at the zoo have required treatment since temperatures rose in mid July.
Some of the animals were not able to stand, and staff cooled them off with fans, water sprays and medication, but the enclosure was shut to the public on July 23 as their conditions worsened.
Despite the best efforts of vets, three could not be saved. One female and two males are still being treated.
Japan recorded temperatures of 40C or above on five consecutive days to 25 July, making it the longest such run since comparable records began.
The country's Fire and Disaster Management Agency has called its summer a disaster, a description it usually reserves for earthquakes and typhoons.
The agency said around 18,600 people were taken to hospital for heatstroke in Japan between 20 and 26 July, with 45 of them pronounced dead on arrival.
A zoo spokesperson said: "Even though lions are thought to be resistant to heat, zoo keepers have been strengthening countermeasures to cope with Japan’s summer heat in recent years.
"Heat here comes with high humidity; that is different from heat with dry air in Africa."
They added: "But this summer, heat arrived suddenly after the rainy season was over in late July.