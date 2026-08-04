Japan is experiencing its longest run of record-high temperatures

One of the lionesses believed to have died at the zoo. Picture: Tama Zoological Park

By Alex Storey

Three lionesses have died at zoo in Tokyo following suspected heatstroke during the country's record-breaking heatwave.

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The female big cats, aged three, 11, and 15, have become the first deaths at Tama Zoological Park in Hino since it began keeping the animals in 1964. The deaths occurred last week at the zoo, based in the western suburbs of the capital, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Tokyo Zoological Park Society. Post-mortem examinations concluded there was widespread dehydration and multiple organ failure in all three. Read more: Pictured: Afghan champion boxer and Christian volunteer arrested over killing of British woman found in suitcase Read more: Outbreaks of rain forecast but UK's driest areas still not to see a drop, Met Office warns

An aerial photo shows Tama Zoological Park. Picture: Alamy

However, the zoo said the cause would not be confirmed until laboratory results were returned. It is believed that ten of the 16 lions at the zoo have required treatment since temperatures rose in mid July. Some of the animals were not able to stand, and staff cooled them off with fans, water sprays and medication, but the enclosure was shut to the public on July 23 as their conditions worsened. Despite the best efforts of vets, three could not be saved. One female and two males are still being treated. Japan recorded temperatures of 40C or above on five consecutive days to 25 July, making it the longest such run since comparable records began.

A pedestrian wiping his face walks under the scorching sun in Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture. Picture: Alamy