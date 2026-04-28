A 2023 report warned London's bridges were in "managed decline" and would need £238 million invested each year

Westminster Bridge is one of three central London bridges declared to be 'at risk'. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Three more London bridges have been placed on a "critical" list owing to their "very poor" condition.

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Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge and Vauxhall Bridge have been assessed by Transport for London as being in a "very poor condition". They have been placed on the "critical" list over concerns around the condition of their load-bearing components. The three London bridges were given a score of less than 40 by TfL, the threshold at which an investigation is triggered. Read more: Thames Water creditors pledge £3.4bn of new equity in improved rescue bid Read more: Reopening of Hammersmith bridge finally moves a step closer seven years after it was closed to cars

Vauxhall Bridge is one of three which have been added to a "critical list" . Picture: Alamy

Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament on the west side and the London Eye on the east, was rated 21. Vauxhall's score was 23 and Lambeth was rated 23. None are at immediate risk of closure. They are the latest bridges in London to spark concerns after two other bridges in London were shut to traffic in recent years due to public safety concerns.

Albert Bridge is currently closed to traffic . Picture: Getty

Hammersmith Bridge in west London has been shut since 2019 after warnings it could be at risk of a "catastrophic collapse". The reopening has been the subject of repeated delays as the council faces a £300 million repair bill before it can be opened to vehicles once again. Hammersmith and Fulham has contributed £54 million so far and the government has spent up to £17 million on stabilising the bridge to open it up to cyclists and pedestrians.

Albert Bridge, near Battersea Park, will also be closed to cars until next year after a crack in its supports was uncovered. Labour MP for Putney, Fleur Anderson, previously said all bridges should be controlled by the mayor and Tfl rather than cash strapped local councils. "These strategic assets should sit under a single authority with responsibility for maintenance, repairs and long-term investment," she said, suggesting this would end the problem of cash-strapped local councils struggling to fund repair work.