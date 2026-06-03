The incident occured shortly before 4 am on Wednesday

The scene in Sourton Down, near Okehampton in Devon, where a Royal Navy helicopter crashed in a field just before 4am today. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Three members of the Royal Navy have died in a helicopter crash in Devon, the Ministry of Defence has said.

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The Merlin Mk4 aircraft came down near Sourton, close to Okehampton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. In a statement, Navy chief General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said: “I am deeply saddened to share the news that three crew members onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon. “I know this will come as a huge shock to all in our Naval community, and my deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. “I would like to thank Devon and Cornwall Police and the search and rescue teams who responded to the incident this morning. “An investigation is underway and further updates will be provided in due course.” Read more: Royal Navy helicopter crashes in Devon sparking major emergency services response Read more: Pictured: British soldier, 29, who died in Iraq training accident as tributes pour in for 'devoted family man'

pic.twitter.com/8RDUeHuTLG — First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff (@GenGJenkinsRM) June 3, 2026

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene at Sourton Down, near the A30, at around 3am. Locals reported hearing a “loud bang” shortly before emergency services arrived. Earlier, the MoD said: “An incident occurred involving a Royal Navy helicopter just before 0400 on Wednesday, 3 June, near Sourton, Devon. "An investigation is underway and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time." Confirming the fatalities, an updated statement read: "The families of the Service personnel have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends at this sad time." Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said he was “aware of a Royal Navy helicopter crash this morning in Devon”.

Interactive map showing the area of the Royal Navy helicopter crash in Devon. Picture: PA

Emergency personnel near the scene in Sourton Down. Picture: PA