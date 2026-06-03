Three Royal Navy staff killed after helicopter crashes in Devon field
The incident occured shortly before 4 am on Wednesday
Three members of the Royal Navy have died in a helicopter crash in Devon, the Ministry of Defence has said.
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The Merlin Mk4 aircraft came down near Sourton, close to Okehampton, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
In a statement, Navy chief General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said: “I am deeply saddened to share the news that three crew members onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon.
“I know this will come as a huge shock to all in our Naval community, and my deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.
“I would like to thank Devon and Cornwall Police and the search and rescue teams who responded to the incident this morning.
“An investigation is underway and further updates will be provided in due course.”
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June 3, 2026
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene at Sourton Down, near the A30, at around 3am.
Locals reported hearing a “loud bang” shortly before emergency services arrived.
Earlier, the MoD said: “An incident occurred involving a Royal Navy helicopter just before 0400 on Wednesday, 3 June, near Sourton, Devon.
"An investigation is underway and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
Confirming the fatalities, an updated statement read: "The families of the Service personnel have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends at this sad time."
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said he was “aware of a Royal Navy helicopter crash this morning in Devon”.
He added: “This will be a deeply worrying time for the families and more information will be set out as soon as possible.”
Defence Secretary John Healey said he was “devastated by the loss of three service personnel” after a Royal Navy helicopter crashed in Devon.
Residents posted on social media: "Thought there was loud bang at 3 this morning."
Another added: "Heard a helicopter very low around us at 03.30 this morning, looked out, no lights but sound going towards Okehampton! Hope all ok."
Several road closures are in place around the A386 and A30 Sourton Cross slip and services area.