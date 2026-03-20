Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered near the A1 in Nottinghamshire.

The woman’s body was found in Main Street, Milton near the village of East Markham at 3.12am this morning.

Police said that a woman, 60, and three men aged 37, 42 and 64 had been arrested.

Det Ch Insp Ruby Burrow said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the circumstances of this incident.

"This will impact on traffic on the A1 so we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A police cordon is in place at the scene, which is close to the A1.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 18 of March 20, 2026.