Three men have been arrested in London and Wales on suspicion of spying for China.

The addresses at which they were arrested were searched by counter-terrorism officers - along with three other properties in London, East Kilbride and Cardiff.

All three were taken into police custody, where they currently remain.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had arrested the trio - aged 39, 43 and 68 respectively - on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Wednesday's arrests comes as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into suspected National Security Act offences.

The country to which the investigation relates is China, the force said.

As part of the probe, officers arrested a 39-year-old man at an address in London, as well as detaining a 68-year-old man at a property in Powys, Wales.

A third man, 68, was arrested in Pontyclun, Wales.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: "We have seen a significant increase in our casework relating to national security in recent years, and we continue to work extremely closely with our partners to help keep the country safe and take action to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.

"Today’s arrests are part of a proactive investigation and while these are serious matters, we do not believe there to be any imminent or direct threat to the public relating to this. Our investigation continues, and we thank the public for their ongoing support."

Upon hearing news of the arrests, Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs that there will be "severe consequences" if it is proven that China attempted to interfere with UK sovereign affairs.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Jarvis said: "Let me be clear, if there is proven evidence of attempts by China to interfere with UK sovereign affairs, we will impose severe consequences and hold all actors involved to account.

"The Government is taking robust action to ensure the UK’s democratic institutions and processes are a hard target for this activity.

"The National Security Act provides our intelligence agencies and law enforcement with the modern legal tools they need to deter, detect and disrupt the full range of state threats.

"The action counter-terrorism police have been able to take this morning is an example that that legislation is working well."