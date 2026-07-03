Three men have been found not guilty of murdering 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland

Ms McKee was shot in the head when a masked gunman fired towards police during a riot in Londonderry in April 2019.

The Belfast reporter was shot while standing next to PSNI officers, as she watched the disorder on Fanad Drive on the evening of April 18 after petrol bombs were thrown at a passing police car.

The rioting is said to have been a response by dissident republicans to police activity in which homes were searched.

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