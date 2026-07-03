Three men cleared of murdering journalist Lyra McKee
The shooting took place after a gunman opened fire during a riot in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Three men have been found not guilty of murdering 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland
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Ms McKee was shot in the head when a masked gunman fired towards police during a riot in Londonderry in April 2019.
The Belfast reporter was shot while standing next to PSNI officers, as she watched the disorder on Fanad Drive on the evening of April 18 after petrol bombs were thrown at a passing police car.
The rioting is said to have been a response by dissident republicans to police activity in which homes were searched.
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It was during the Easter period when all shades of Irish republicanism mark the anniversary of the 1916 Rising: the Dublin uprising credited as a key step in the south of Ireland gaining independence from the UK.
A television crew, including British presenter Reggie Yates, had been filming in the area with the republican organisation Saoradh for a documentary for MTV.
After filming around several Derry locations in the morning, they left the area before the shooting happened.
The trial of three men who were found not guilty of Ms McKee’s murder by intentionally encouraging or assisting the gunman on a joint enterprise basis, heard that the shots were fired by a masked man standing at the corner of Fanad Drive and the southern part of Central Drive.
Following the fourth shot, screaming began.
As the gunman was seen retreating down Central Drive, Ms McKee was rushed to hospital in a police Landrover, but was confirmed dead just after she arrived.
More to follow