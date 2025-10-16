Three men have been charged with raping a woman on Brighton beach in an alleged early morning attack.

Sussex Police was called to the Lower Esplanade at 5am on October 4 after reports a woman in her 30s had been attacked.

Abdulla Ahmadi, 25, an Iranian from Crewe, Karin Al-Danasurt, 20, and Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, both Egyptians from Horsham, were arrested and charged with two counts of rape.

The three men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Det Sup Andy Harbour said: "I understand how distressing this incident will be for the community and our dedicated partnership operations to protect women and girls will continue in earnest."