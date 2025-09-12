Girl was plied with drugs before she was raped and subjected to sexual acts.

Three men were jailed for a series of sexual offences, including rape, on a 12-year-old girl over a three-day period. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

Three men found guilty of drugging and raping a young girl and “using her for their own horrendous gratification” have been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kevin Horvath, 26, and Ivan Turtak, 38, first saw the 12-year-old victim in a supermarket car park in Dover and encouraged her to get in their car on August 11, 2024. She was then plied with drugs including crystal methamphetamine and amphetamine before she was raped and subjected to sexual acts by them and a third man, Ernest Gunar, 27, over a two-day period. All three men are originally Slovakian, although they have been in the UK for some time. Horvath and Gunar are understood to be cousins. The trio were jailed for the rape of a 12-year-old girl along with a string of other sexual offences at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday. Judge Sarah Counsell told the court their victim still has nightmares, does not have any friends and cannot feel comfortable around large groups of people. Relaying her words, the judge said: “I don’t feel like the same girl anymore, I just want to be her again and I hope that I will be her again.” Read more: Police investigate ‘racially motivated attack’ after woman reports being raped Read more: Majority of migrants coming to UK illegally ‘not rapists or sexual assaulters,’ minister says

Ernest Gunar's caravan in Folkstone was one of the places the three men took their 12-year-old victim. Picture: PA