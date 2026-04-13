All three men were arrested by police within 10 days of the horrific attack on June 27 after detectives had trawled through CCTV, forensic and digital evidence

Daryl German, 43, coerced his 14-year-old victim into coming into his home. Picture: Met Police

By Frankie Elliott

Three men who tricked a missing teenage girl into going into a flat before raping her multiple times have been sentenced to a combined 29 years in prison.

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Daryl German, 43, coerced his 14-year-old victim into coming into his home after he spotted her walking alone in Catford, south-east London. After he raped her, German invited Jordan Donely Wint, 31, to the address in New Cross to assault the girl. It was at this point that both men realised the schoolgirl was a missing child. Read more: Primrose Hill murder suspect tells court: 'They’ve got the wrong person' Read more: Asylum seeker found not guilty of sexual assault of woman in Bournemouth park

Deon Smith was convicted of one count of rape, while Wint was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration. Picture: Met Police

German then sent vile, explicit messages about his assault of the teenager to another associate, Deon Smith, before taking her to the 45-year-old's house, where he raped her. All three men were arrested by police within 10 days of the horrific attack on June 27 after detectives had trawled through CCTV, forensic and digital evidence. They were charged almost immediately and sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, April 10. German, who officers had marked as the principal offender in the case, was found guilty of multiple offences including three counts of rape and two counts of making indecent images of a child. He was sentenced to 15 years, with three on an extended licence. Smith was convicted of one count of rape, while Wint was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration. They were sentenced to six and seven years behind bars respectively. All three were also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Jordan Donely Wint was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration. Picture: Met Police