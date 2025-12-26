Three people missing and one in hospital after house fire breaks out in early hours of Boxing Day
Police say three people remain "unaccounted for" following the blaze which started at around 3am on Friday morning
Three people are missing and another is in hospital after a house fire started in the early hours of Boxing Day.
The blaze broke out at a property in Brimscombe Hill in Stroud, Gloucestershire, at around 3am on Friday morning.
One person was able to escape the fire and was treated by medics before being taken to hospital.
However, Gloucestershire Police say three others "have not yet been accounted for and efforts to locate them are ongoing."
Officers remain at the scene and are warning members of the public to avoid the area while searches are carried out.
A probe has also been launched to determine the cause of the fire.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire near Stroud.
"At around 3am this morning (Friday 26 December) police were called to a report of a fire at a property on Brimscombe Hill.
"Officers attended the scene along with crews from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.
"One person, who was able to get out of the property, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be treated.
"Three other people, who were believed to have been inside the property, have not yet been accounted for and efforts to locate them are ongoing."
They added: "Road closures are currently in place on Brimscombe Hill while emergency services remain at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area. An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire."