Police say three people remain "unaccounted for" following the blaze which started at around 3am on Friday morning

Stock photo of Brimscombe in Stroud, where the fire broke out. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Three people are missing and another is in hospital after a house fire started in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The blaze broke out at a property in Brimscombe Hill in Stroud, Gloucestershire, at around 3am on Friday morning. One person was able to escape the fire and was treated by medics before being taken to hospital. However, Gloucestershire Police say three others "have not yet been accounted for and efforts to locate them are ongoing." Read more: Man, 20, fighting for life after Christmas Day shooting as four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Read more: Man arrested after eight stabbed in knife and bleach attack at Japan factory

One person was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Picture: Alamy

Officers remain at the scene and are warning members of the public to avoid the area while searches are carried out. A probe has also been launched to determine the cause of the fire. A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire near Stroud. "At around 3am this morning (Friday 26 December) police were called to a report of a fire at a property on Brimscombe Hill. "Officers attended the scene along with crews from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.