A three-month-old girl who died while camping with her family in a Staffordshire woodland has been named by police.

Officers were called to land off Strawberry Lane near Great Wyrley at 8.45am on September 5 by paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, who were responding to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest.

The baby, who was pronounced dead at the scene, can now been named as Lacey May Oxford, Staffordshire Police said.

The force said Lacey’s death is still being treated as unexplained as officers continue to investigate the circumstances.

Read more: Two men and two women arrested after three-month-old girl died in woodland while camping

Read more: Three-month-old girl dies in Staffordshire woodland while camping with family