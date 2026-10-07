Three-month-old girl who died while camping with family named by police
The force said Lacey’s death is still being treated as unexplained
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A three-month-old girl who died while camping with her family in a Staffordshire woodland has been named by police.
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Officers were called to land off Strawberry Lane near Great Wyrley at 8.45am on September 5 by paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, who were responding to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest.
The baby, who was pronounced dead at the scene, can now been named as Lacey May Oxford, Staffordshire Police said.
The force said Lacey’s death is still being treated as unexplained as officers continue to investigate the circumstances.
Read more: Two men and two women arrested after three-month-old girl died in woodland while camping
Read more: Three-month-old girl dies in Staffordshire woodland while camping with family
Four people who were arrested in connection with the investigation remain on conditional police bail.
A 42-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from south Staffordshire, a 20-year-old woman from Wolverhampton and an 18-year-old man from Walsall were arrested on suspicion of murder.
A statement from Staffordshire Police said: “Our inquiries are continuing and we will continue to provide updates on this investigation when we are able to do so.”