A three-month-old girl has died while camping with her family in a Staffordshire woodland, police have said.

Officers were called to land off Strawberry Lane near Great Wyrley at 8.45am on Saturday by paramedics from the Midlands Ambulance Service, who were responding to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest, according to Staffordshire Police.

An air ambulance was also sent to the scene but paramedics pronounced the child dead.

Read more: Three people arrested after car crash leaves two cyclists dead

Read more: Hundreds still missing and more than 40 dead on Chinese side of the border after devastating floods in Nepal

Officers remained in the area on Sunday to carry out inquiries, and “to provide reassurance to the local community”, a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said.

“While the investigation remains at an early stage, this is an isolated incident and we understand that the child’s family was camping in the area,” Detective Inspector Katie Gregory said on Sunday.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”