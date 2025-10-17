The Nazi-worshippers had almost completed the construction of a 3D-printed rifle when they were arrested

Brogan Stewart (left to right), Christopher Ringrose and Marco Pitzettu. Picture: Terrorism Policing North East

By Henry Moore

Three neo-Nazis who plotted a slew of terror attacks have been jailed.

Brogan Stewart, 25, Christopher Ringrose, 34, and Marco Pitzettu, 25, who hoarded nearly 200 weapons as they planned attacks on synagogues and mosques, were jailed for 10 years, 11 years and eight years, respectively. Among the weapons were crossbows, swords, machetes, axes and a partially built gun - which would "have been used to devastating consequences" if completed. The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, outlined how the online group the trio belonged to were preparing for an attack on an Islamic Education Centre in Leeds before they were arrested by counter-terror police. Read more: Neo-Nazi family whose music called for racial violence jailed

A Nazi flag was found in Brogan Stewart's bedroom. Picture: PA

All three men were found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism and possessing information useful for terrorism following a trial in May. Ringrose was also convicted of manufacturing a prohibited weapon. During the nine-week trial, the court heard how more than 200 weapons, including crossbows, swords, and machetes, were found following raids on properties in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire. An almost completed 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm was also found, which counter-terror police said would have been a "lethal weapon". The three men had discussed targets for harassment and attacks, including mosques, Islamic education centres and synagogues.

Christopher Ringrose's 3D-printed firearm. Picture: PA