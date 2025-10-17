Three neo-Nazis who planned attacks on synagogues and mosques with cache of weapons jailed
The Nazi-worshippers had almost completed the construction of a 3D-printed rifle when they were arrested
Three neo-Nazis who plotted a slew of terror attacks have been jailed.
Brogan Stewart, 25, Christopher Ringrose, 34, and Marco Pitzettu, 25, who hoarded nearly 200 weapons as they planned attacks on synagogues and mosques, were jailed for 10 years, 11 years and eight years, respectively.
Among the weapons were crossbows, swords, machetes, axes and a partially built gun - which would "have been used to devastating consequences" if completed.
The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, outlined how the online group the trio belonged to were preparing for an attack on an Islamic Education Centre in Leeds before they were arrested by counter-terror police.
All three men were found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism and possessing information useful for terrorism following a trial in May.
Ringrose was also convicted of manufacturing a prohibited weapon.
During the nine-week trial, the court heard how more than 200 weapons, including crossbows, swords, and machetes, were found following raids on properties in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire.
An almost completed 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm was also found, which counter-terror police said would have been a "lethal weapon".
The three men had discussed targets for harassment and attacks, including mosques, Islamic education centres and synagogues.
The court heard how the group, who had never met in person and communicated online, were infiltrated by an undercover officer.
In chats via the Telegram social media platform, Stewart, the group's leader, detailed torturing victims such as "local imams".
The of Nazi-worshippers had been planning for what they believed was an inevitable race war.
Discussing the 3D-printed weapon, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing North East, said: "If they took that 3D printed firearm onto the streets and discharged it, it would kill somebody.
"They are dangerous individuals, and they hated people, and that mix could have been absolutely fatal."
Meanwhile, Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter-Terrorism Division, said that the 3D-printed firearm "could have been used to devastating consequences" if it had been completed.
The three men were arrested after security services believed an attack could be imminent, despite the men claiming what they were discussing was "just harmless chat".