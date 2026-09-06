Three people arrested after car crash leaves two cyclists dead
The incident occurred in the village of Cobham near Gravesend at around 7.47am on Sunday
Three people have been arrested after a car hit three cyclists on a Kent road, killing two of the riders, police have said.
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The incident occurred in the village of Cobham near Gravesend at around 7.47am on Sunday, when a white Ford Focus travelling along Sole Street towards Meopham collided with the cyclists, Kent Police said.
Two of them – a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s – were confirmed dead by paramedics attending the scene near the junction with Round Street.
The third rider was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries police said were minor.
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Two men aged 20 and 21 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A 19-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, according to Kent Police.
The force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is now appealing for anyone who has either witnessed the collision, or saw the car or cyclists prior to the incident, to come forward.
Motorists with dashcam equipment or residents with private CCTV have also been urged to get in touch with the force.
Members of the public with relevant information can contact the Kent Police SCIU by calling their appeal line on 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/KA/071/26.