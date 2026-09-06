Three people have been arrested after a car hit three cyclists on a Kent road, killing two of the riders, police have said.

The incident occurred in the village of Cobham near Gravesend at around 7.47am on Sunday, when a white Ford Focus travelling along Sole Street towards Meopham collided with the cyclists, Kent Police said.

Two of them – a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s – were confirmed dead by paramedics attending the scene near the junction with Round Street.

The third rider was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries police said were minor.

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