Three people die from suffocation during celebrations in Mexico City as fans take to the streets following World Cup win over Ecuador
A 44-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman had died from asphyxiation
Three people have died from suffocation in Mexico City after fans took to the street to celebrate the country advancing to the World Cup last 16.
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The Mexicans beat Ecuador 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday night which promoted mass crowds to gather in the city across several giant TV screens at the city's Monterrey’s Parque Fundidora.
But during the chaos, emergency services were alerted to 44-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman who all separately fell ill close to Paseo de la Reforma in the city centre.
Despite the best efforts of medics, all three died from asphyxiation, the official account of the secretary of public health confirmed.
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Clara Brugada, the head of government in Mexico City, wrote on her X account: "The emergency teams of Mexico City immediately attended to the report of three unconscious individuals at different points near Paseo de la Reforma.
"All medical response protocols were activated; however, sadly, they lost their lives.“We are in contact with their families to provide them with all the necessary support and accompaniment.
"With my heart in my hand, I send a hug and my most sincere condolences to their loved ones. We reiterate the call to always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy."
Mexico's victory over Ecuador sparked wild celebrations in the Estadio Azteca and across the capital overnight after goals from Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones saw them progress.
The victory saw the end of the nation's 40-year World Cup knockout curse. They could face England at the same venue on Sunday if Thomas Tuchel's men overcome DR Congo.
Police used pepper spray and tear gas against the fans amid the frenzy, according to the city’s newspaper, El Norte.
The efforts to deter the influx caused a number of people to collapse, the outlet reported.
An investigation has since been launched, with the the Health Secretariat stating: "After performing first aid and CPR techniques on the patients, they were transferred to a hospital for specialised medical care."