A 44-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman had died from asphyxiation

Fans gathering at the Angel of Independence during a celebrations. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Three people have died from suffocation in Mexico City after fans took to the street to celebrate the country advancing to the World Cup last 16.

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The Mexicans beat Ecuador 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday night which promoted mass crowds to gather in the city across several giant TV screens at the city's Monterrey’s Parque Fundidora. But during the chaos, emergency services were alerted to 44-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman who all separately fell ill close to Paseo de la Reforma in the city centre. Despite the best efforts of medics, all three died from asphyxiation, the official account of the secretary of public health confirmed. Read more: Rioters hurl rocks and petrol bombs at armed police in Mexico as violence breaks out outside World Cup opening game Read more: England fan spends £40,000 house deposit on World Cup trip for him and his dad

Fans took to the streets after the win. Picture: Getty

Clara Brugada, the head of government in Mexico City, wrote on her X account: "The emergency teams of Mexico City immediately attended to the report of three unconscious individuals at different points near Paseo de la Reforma. "All medical response protocols were activated; however, sadly, they lost their lives.“We are in contact with their families to provide them with all the necessary support and accompaniment. "With my heart in my hand, I send a hug and my most sincere condolences to their loved ones. We reiterate the call to always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy."

Crowds gathered along Reforma Avenue. Picture: Getty

Mexico players celebrating the win over Ecuador. Picture: Alamy