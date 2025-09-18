Police were investigating after three officers were killed and two more were wounded in a shooting in Pennsylvania.

The violence erupted in rural York County, in the south of the US state, as officers followed up on a domestic-related investigation that began on Tuesday. Police killed the attacker.

Hours after the violence, community members held American flags and saluted as police and emergency vehicles formed a procession to the coroner's office.

Governor Josh Shapiro condemned the violence at a news conference and said it was a tragic loss of life.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the violence against police "a scourge on our society".

It was one of the deadliest days for Pennsylvania police this century.

In 2009, three Pittsburgh officers responding to a domestic disturbance were ambushed and shot to death by a man in a bulletproof vest.

Police departments across the region expressed their condolences on social media, and people left flowers at the headquarters of the Northern York Regional Police Department.

The investigation into the shooting on Wednesday will cover multiple locations in York County, state police said in a statement.

The shooting erupted in an area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles west of Philadelphia, not far from Maryland, authorities said.

Dirk Anderson heard "quite a few" shots from his home across the street from the shooting, he said. He saw a helicopter and police arrive.