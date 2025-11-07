A child killer who was serving a life sentence for murdering his two-year-old stepdaughter has been found dead in prison.

Officers were called to category A HMP Wakefield at 8.25am on Wednesday following reports of the child killer’s death, West Yorkshire Police said. Today, prisoners Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 56, and David Taylor, 63, all white British men, have been charged with Bevan’s murder, the force said.

Kyle Bevan, 33, who murdered his partner’s two-year-old daughter Lola James in 2020 , was jailed for at least 28 years after inflicting catastrophic head injuries on the toddler during a six-hour attack.

They were remanded into custody and are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The incident comes less than a month after paedophile Lost Prophets’ singer Ian Watkins was stabbed to death at the same prison.

Lola James suffered 101 injuries, likened to those of a high-speed car crash.

Instead of immediately calling an ambulance, he recorded a ‘disturbing’ 22-second film trying to prop her up.

Lola died in hospital four days later.

The girl’s death came months after Bevan, a prolific drug user, moved into the home within days of connecting with Lola’s mother Sinead James on Facebook.

Bevan, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, had denied murdering Lola but was convicted in 2023.

A Prison Service spokesperson said previously: “HMP Wakefield prisoner Kyle Bevan’s death was confirmed on November 5.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Former Lostprophets frontman Watkins, 48, died from a stab wound to the neck at the prison, an inquest opening heard.

Inmates Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with murdering him.

Two more men from the prison have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.