Three prisoners deny murdering child killer found dead in his cell
Three prisoners accused of murdering a child killer who was found dead in his cell have entered not guilty pleas.
Kyle Bevan, 33, died last month at HMP Wakefield, where he was serving a minimum sentence of 28 years for murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter Lola James in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020.
Lee Newell, 56, and another defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video links to deny the offence.
Co-accused Mark Fellows, 45, did not attend the hearing but his barrister said he denied the offence and a not guilty plea was entered.
Judge Guy Kearl KC said a trial lasting up to four weeks will be held in June.
Bevan was set to spend at least 28 years behind bars after inflicting catastrophic head injuries on Lola during a six-hour attack.
Her injuries were so severe they were likened by doctors to a high-speed car crash, with 101 scratches and bruises on her tiny body and evidence of weapons being used.
The girl’s death came months after Bevan, a prolific drug user, moved into the home within days of connecting with Lola’s mother Sinead James on Facebook.
Bevan, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, had denied murdering Lola but was convicted in 2023.
His murder comes just weeks after paedophile former rock star Ian Watkins was killed in the same prison.
The musician, 48, was found severely injured in his cell at HMP Waklefield but could not be saved and he was pronounced dead.
Watkins was jailed in 2013 for a series of child sex crimes, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby daughter.