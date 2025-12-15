Three prisoners accused of murdering a child killer who was found dead in his cell have entered not guilty pleas.

Kyle Bevan, 33, died last month at HMP Wakefield, where he was serving a minimum sentence of 28 years for murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter Lola James in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020.

Lee Newell, 56, and another defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video links to deny the offence.

Co-accused Mark Fellows, 45, did not attend the hearing but his barrister said he denied the offence and a not guilty plea was entered.

Judge Guy Kearl KC said a trial lasting up to four weeks will be held in June.

