Three quarters of Brits want closer ties to the EU, new survey finds
Data showed that two-thirds of current EU citizens also backed the idea of the UK rejoining the bloc, ten years on from Britain's infamous 'Brexit'.
Three quarters of Britain want closer ties to the EU - with around 66% of current EU citizens in favour of Britain's return to the bloc - a new survey reveals.
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Ten years after the Brexit referendum, polling shows Brits are in favour of levels of integration, such as free movement, making a return.
Research conducted by the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) reports that most UK voters - across party lines - say Brexit has been bad for the issues they care about.
Even supporters of Reform UK believed Brexit had had a negative impact on many key issues at the heart of the debate a decade ago, and generally left the country in a worse position.
This included worsening the cost of living (66%), the economy (65%), youth opportunity (57%), illegal immigration (56%) and trade (56%).
When asked about the main benefits of Brexit, most respondents answered “don’t know” or “none of the above”.
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Around 75% of UK respondents were also in favour of establishing a closer relationship with the bloc, and around 66% said they wanted Britain and the UK to have very or slightly closer trade and economic ties.
Polling also found two-thirds of EU citizens would also back Britain rejoining the bloc, with around 66% of respondents across 15 countries feeling UK membership was a very good, good or “neither a good nor a bad” idea.
Support for rejoin ranged was lowest in Bulgaria at 56%, and in France and Italy at 59%, but was particularly popular in the Netherlands and Denmark, garnering 75% of support.
This view has been reflected by many European leaders in the decade since Brexit, with the European Green party formally inviting the UK to rejoin in May.
Finland's President Alexander Stubb explicitly outlined his wish for the the UK to return, saying: “We need a UK voice in Europe. We really miss you guys.”
The sentiment has been similarly echoed by other European leaders, with French president Emmanuel Macron saying the door is “always open”, and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez saying Spain would “absolutely” support British membership.
EU citizens' support for the UK rejoining was even reflected in voters for far-right parties - who are usually critical of the bloc - with a majority of backers of Poland’s Confederation (71%), Germany’s AfD (58%) and France’s National Rally (58%) all voting in favour.