Data showed that two-thirds of current EU citizens also backed the idea of the UK rejoining the bloc, ten years on from Britain's infamous 'Brexit'.

Two-thirds of EU citizens would back Britain rejoining the bloc, while most UK voters say Brexit has been bad for the issues they care about and want closer ties. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Three quarters of Britain want closer ties to the EU - with around 66% of current EU citizens in favour of Britain's return to the bloc - a new survey reveals.

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Ten years after the Brexit referendum, polling shows Brits are in favour of levels of integration, such as free movement, making a return. Research conducted by the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) reports that most UK voters - across party lines - say Brexit has been bad for the issues they care about. Even supporters of Reform UK believed Brexit had had a negative impact on many key issues at the heart of the debate a decade ago, and generally left the country in a worse position. This included worsening the cost of living (66%), the economy (65%), youth opportunity (57%), illegal immigration (56%) and trade (56%). When asked about the main benefits of Brexit, most respondents answered “don’t know” or “none of the above”. Read more: Starmer faces ultimatum: Quit by Tuesday or be humiliated Read more: 'Ghost patients' cost the NHS £650 million each year

Finland's President Alexander Stubb explicitly outlined his wish for the the UK to return, saying: “We need a UK voice in Europe. We really miss you guys.”. Picture: Alamy