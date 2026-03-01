Three US military personnel killed in US action in the Gulf. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The US military has said three service members have been killed in action in the Middle East - after Iranian state media claimed to have struck a US warship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Five have also been seriously wounded, according to US Central Command. "Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions - and are in the process of being returned to duty," the US said in a statement released on Sunday. "Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing," the statement added. "The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified." It comes after President Trump warned that the joint operation against Iran could see the US suffer casualties. LIVE: Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad killed in US-Israel strike as strikes continue following Khamenei's death

Trump had warned that the US could face casualties following the military action. Picture: Handout

Details of the three fallen soldiers will not be released until 24 hours after their families have been notified, Centcom added. It comes as Iran claimed to have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln - a prized US warship, with 4 ballistic missiles. The US has since refuted the claim. Separately, the US claimed it had hit an "Iranian Jamaran-class corvette" which had sunk as a result of the damage. "The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier," it said. "As the president said, members of Iran's armed forces, IRGC and police 'must lay down your weapons'. Abandon ship."