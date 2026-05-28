A man has been arrested after injuring three people in a knife attack at a train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur near Zurich.

Police said the attack happened shortly after 6.30am (GMT) and the suspected perpetrator 31-year-old Swiss national was arrested. The three victims of the attack were receiving hospital care, according to the police statement.

Swiss newspaper Blick said it had obtained a video showing a man running out of the station concourse shouting "Allahu Akbar", an Arabic phrase meaning God is great.

The paper cited an eyewitness as saying the man held a knife, while people around him were screaming and running away. The incident prompted a major police operation, it added.

Police said the man's motive was being investigated.

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