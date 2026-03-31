Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Chloe Dransfield, 16, who died after being stabbed in Leeds.

The victim, from Gomersal, died in hospital after being found seriously injured in Kennerleigh Avenue, in the Austhorpe area of the city, at around 6am on Saturday.

On Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said Kayla Smith, 18, of Kennerleigh Avenue in Leeds, and Archie Rycroft, 19, of Middleton Park Road, in Leeds, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged and remanded in custody.

All three, who gave their ethnicity as white British, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The force added another 18-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, while a third 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Yesterday, paying tribute to Chloe, her father and other family members said they were “utterly devastated”.

In a statement they said: “We miss every single thing about her. She was beautiful, full of joy, and had a wonderfully cheeky personality.“She embraced life with such happiness, and she had her whole future ahead of her. Chloe was loved by everyone who knew her, and the absence she leaves behind is immeasurable.

“We will miss her forever, she will never be forgotten. Love you always and forever Dad, Sacha, Reuben, Mia, Amelia, Grandma, Grandad and Uncle Jordan.”

A statement from Chloe’s mother said: “My beautiful princess Chloe. I cannot put into words how I feel that you are not here with me.

“You are my life, my world, my best friend and I know that I am yours. I cannot live without you – I need you.