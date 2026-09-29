The victims, believed to be two teenage boys and a teenage girl, were recovered from the water by search and rescue teams on Tuesday

Emergency services near Wearmouth Bridge after a car went into the River Wear in Sunderland. Rescue teams were searching the water near Wearmouth Bridge. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Three teenagers have died after the car they were travelling in ploughed through railings and entered the River Wear.

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The victims, believed to be two teenage boys and a teenage girl, were recovered from the water by search and rescue teams on Tuesday. The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle, who survived the crash close to Wearmouth Bridge, has since been arrested and remains in custody. Emergency services were called to the River Wear in Sunderland at around 1.30pm on Tuesday. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident. Read more: New York Times tech executive shot dead in car park by couple who 'took turns shooting him' - as elderly in-laws arrested Read more: Moment police disguised as street cleaner and Deliveroo rider pounce on wanted man carrying concealed weapon

Emergency services near Wearmouth Bridge after a car went into the River Wear in Sunderland. Rescue teams were searching the water near Wearmouth Bridge. Picture: Alamy

A Northumbria Police spokesperson previously said: 'Shortly before 1.30pm today, we received a report of a car entering the River Wear near Monkwearmouth Bridge in Sunderland. 'Emergency services are currently at the scene. 'We would ask members of the public to avoid the area.' A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: 'We received a call to 999 at 1.23pm today to reports of an incident involving a car entering the River Wear near Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland. 'We sent to the scene an emergency ambulance, a clinical team leader, three officers, air ambulance and the full Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Emergency services near Wearmouth Bridge. Picture: Alamy