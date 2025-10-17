'It's not a duty, it's a calling': Three Ukrainian combat medics on leave in London save crash victim’s life
Three Ukrainian combat medics from the Third Army Corps are being praised after saving a man’s life while on vacation in London.
According to the corps, the medics—Sophia, Khrystyna (known by the call sign Mivina), and Rebekah (Beka)—were travelling by taxi when they witnessed a serious road accident.
Without hesitation, they stopped the vehicle and rushed to assist the injured man.
“They performed emergency stabilisation measures on the spot—stopping the bleeding, applying a dressing, and monitoring vital signs until paramedics arrived,” the corps said in a statement.
The man, who had sustained significant injuries, was stabilised at the scene and later taken to hospital.
Rebekah, an American from Denver, joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022 and serves alongside her Ukrainian colleagues in the 3rd Army Corps’ medical unit.
The trio were in London attending the premiere of a biographical film as part of the VARTA project when the incident occurred.
“The corps’ medics remain on guard for life even far from the front lines,” the statement added. “Their actions once again prove that being a medic isn’t just a duty—it’s a calling.”
The rescue follows another recent act of heroism abroad, when a Ukrainian soldier on leave in Venice saved a young man who had been stabbed in the leg.
LBC has approached the London Ambulance Service for comment.