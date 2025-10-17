Emergency Services helping the injured man after a Ukrainian medics team handed care to them. Picture: Third Army Corps

By EJ Ward

Three Ukrainian combat medics from the Third Army Corps are being praised after saving a man’s life while on vacation in London.

According to the corps, the medics—Sophia, Khrystyna (known by the call sign Mivina), and Rebekah (Beka)—were travelling by taxi when they witnessed a serious road accident. Without hesitation, they stopped the vehicle and rushed to assist the injured man.

"They performed emergency stabilisation measures on the spot—stopping the bleeding, applying a dressing, and monitoring vital signs until paramedics arrived," the corps said in a statement. The man, who had sustained significant injuries, was stabilised at the scene and later taken to hospital. Rebekah, an American from Denver, joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022 and serves alongside her Ukrainian colleagues in the 3rd Army Corps' medical unit.

