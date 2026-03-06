Three women have been questioned by police over allegations of human trafficking and facilitating rape as part of an investigation into former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Metropolitan Police said a total of 154 people have come forward so far to report allegations of rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and human trafficking as part of the force’s probe into Al Fayed.

Police said no arrests have been made, but the suspects, aged in their 40s, 50s and 60s, have been interviewed under caution.

On Friday, Commander Angela Craggs said: “Victims remain at the centre of this investigation.

“Today’s update marks an important step in a complex and far-reaching investigation.

“While Al Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution, we have always been determined to bring anyone who is suspected to have played a part in his offending to justice.”

Read more: More than 140 people report crimes to Al Fayed sexual assault investigation

Read more: Harrods lawyers 'propose six-figure payouts' to victims of alleged sexual abuse by al Fayed