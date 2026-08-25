The toddler is home more than two months after being severely injured in a crocodile enclosure

British newspapers report three year old boy injured in enclosure at UK zoo. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

A three-year-old boy who was left critically injured after being allegedly hurled into a zoo’s crocodile enclosure is “happy to be home”, announced his family.

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The toddler was left needing seven surgeries following the incident, as he suffered tendon, nerve and blood vessel damage, blood vessel damage, broken bones and severe tissue damage in both his arms, neck, head and face. He is believed to have been attacked by at least one of the crocodiles in the pen. The incident occurred on June 18 at Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire. Over two months later, the child has been able to go home. A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident, but was later bailed after police said he was “assessed as not being fit for interview”. Read more: ‘We didn’t know if he’d make it’: Family of boy thrown into crocodile enclosure reveal extent of his life-changing injuries Read more: Over £100k raised for family of boy 'thrown into crocodile pit' as recovery from serious injuries continues

Police at Johnson's of Old Hurst, in Huntingdonshire after a three-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure at the zoo. Picture: Alamy

The child returned home “a few weeks ago” and is “happy to be home, playing with his toys, sleeping in his own bed and being a big brother”, said his parents in an update posted online. The suspect in the case reportedly has learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers. An investigation has been launched into his care. In an update shared on a GoFundMe page on Monday, the boy’s parents said: “Now that we are home, our son’s rehabilitation journey continues and we can focus on ensuring our son has the best possible chance at recovery. “Both of us will continue to stay by our son’s side as we support him on his rehabilitation journey. We attend the hospital frequently to find out the next steps and we work on them together as a family. All of his immediate surgeries are over with for now which means we can now focus on rehabilitation at home.”

Police at Johnson's of Old Hurst, in Huntingdonshire. Picture: Alamy

The fundraising page was set up to support the family financially and help the boy’s recovery and rehabilitation. It has raised more than £114,000 to date. The money donated so far has supported the family in covering their bills and mortgage and loss of wages during the ordeal. The family said they have bought and donated new toys to the paediatric intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and to the children’s play team on the ward. The boy was “very fond of the play team” and “they helped him be a little three-year-old boy by inventing new games and teaching him new ways to use his feet in play”, his parents said.