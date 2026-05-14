It is understood that the women were approximately 20 to 30 years old and were first spotted at Brighton’s Palace Pier before drifting to the marina.

Police are investigating after three bodies were pulled from the sea. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Police believe they have identified three women whose bodies were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach.

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Sussex Police said their next of kin have been informed, adding that investigators have “a number of hypotheses” about how they died. The force said it would not be appropriate to publicly name them until the process to formally identify them is completed. Emergency services were called after concerns were raised for the women’s welfare at around 5.45am on Wednesday, and their bodies were pulled from the water near Madeira Drive. It is understood that the women were approximately 20 to 30 years old and were first spotted at Brighton’s Palace Pier before drifting to the marina. Read more: Fury erupts over migrant murderer who fled death penalty in Egypt before raping unconscious woman on Brighton beach Read more: Crews recover bodies of nine skiers killed in a California avalanche

A bodybag on the beach near Madeira Drive, Brighton. Picture: PA

An investigation into how the women came to be in the water is ongoing, and there is no evidence to suggest criminality or anyone else was involved. Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said: “This is an utterly heartbreaking tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of these three young women after their devastating loss. “They will remain at the forefront of our minds as we search for the answers their families, and the wider public, desperately seek. “This is a sensitive investigation that includes a number of hypotheses, and it would not be appropriate to speculate as we to continue to gather evidence. “I would once again ask for the public’s patience while we establish the full facts, which will be shared publicly as soon as we are able.”

The bodies of three women were recovered from the sea in Brighton early today, Sussex Police said. Picture: Alamy

The coastguard responded to the incident by sending a helicopter as well as rescue teams from Shoreham, Newhaven, Littlehampton and Birling Gap, and three RNLI lifeboats from Brighton and Shoreham. Police and coastguard officials were stationed along the seafront and on the shingle beach during the morning, where a lifeboat could be seen out at sea and a helicopter was flying overhead. The sea appeared choppy, with waves crashing against the marina wall.

Bodies recovered from sea at Brighton. Picture: PA

Emergency services at the scene on Madeira Drive, Brighton. Picture: Alamy