He could be heard shouting "let them die" and "I want them to die", Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday

The man tipped the animals from a box into the water from Twickenham bridge. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A father who drunkenly threw his daughter's pet kittens into the River Thames, declaring "let them die", has been spared jail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Shephard was helping his daughter rehome the three young cats when he tipped them from a box into the water from Twickenham bridge, in south-west London, last November. As he did, he could be heard shouting "let them die" and "I want them to die", Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday. JPs were told the 59-year-old - who previously pleaded guilty to three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal - had said he did not know "what came over me". During his sentencing hearing, prosecutor Manisha Kukadia told the court that the police were called to "reports of a male throwing cats into the River Thames". Read More: Greggs thief dubbed ‘Hamster’ by staff caught red-handed after six-week £2,000 stealing spree Read More: Larry the Cat celebrates 15 years as Downing Street’s chief mouser

He has previously pleaded guilty to three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Picture: Alamy

The incident was witnessed by members of the public, who heard Shephard say "I want them to die, let them die". There were three kittens in total and while one was saved before it fell in, the other two were "wet and muddy" but alive when they were found by police officers. The animals were both said to be "in shock" and their temperature had dropped below 33C. The court heard the kittens belonged to Shephard's daughter, who had given them to her father in order to help rehome them. Ms Kukadia said the defendant's daughter was "not aware" of his actions in relation to the incident on the bridge. After the incident, Shephard spoke to police and told them "he felt bad about the situation" and had shown "remorse".

Kittens in cardboard box. Picture: Alamy