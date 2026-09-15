Abuser who left woman with 'footprint on her face' following attacks with machete, chains and baseball bat jailed
A "dangerous" violent abuser has been jailed for 25 years after subjecting his victim to years of physical and sexual abuse.
Listen to this article
Martin Lloyd, 39, subjected the woman to, what a judge has described as, a "campaign of violence"
This abuse involved Lloyd attacking his victim with weapons including a machete, chains, and a baseball bat resulting in a broken nose and leg injuries.
He also attacked and raped her 48 hours after the woman underwent life-changing surgery.
Another incident involved the woman being left with a "footprint on her face" before being raped.
The woman, who remains unnamed, reported his crimes after she managed to escape him and told police what he had done.
'Dangerous individual'
DC Stephen Dunford, of West Midlands Police, said: "Domestic abuse doesn’t go unnoticed and sometimes the victim is the last person to see that they are a victim.
"In this case, professional agencies had a history of records that, once the victim felt strong enough to approach police, could be used alongside her evidence to prove Lloyd’s conduct beyond any doubt.
"Lloyd is a dangerous individual, with a long history of domestic abuse convictions against multiple women, and he has never shown any remorse for his actions.
"We have provided the woman with support since she reported the abuse, and we commend her bravery in coming forward to share about her horrifying experiences."
Read more: 'No victim should have to look over their shoulder': Violent and sexual offenders to be confined to tighter 'restriction zones' on release
Read more: 'He’s going to kill me': Domestic abuse victims warn Early Release Scheme will put lives at risk
In July, Lloyd, of no fixed address, was convicted of three counts of rape, two counts of ABH (actual bodily harm), and using controlling and coercive behaviour.
At the Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, Lloyd was given a sentence of 25 years - 19 years in custody and six years on extended licence.
The victim was provided with support ever since she reported the abuse, and her bravery has been commemorated by the West Midlands Police.