A "dangerous" violent abuser has been jailed for 25 years after subjecting his victim to years of physical and sexual abuse.

Martin Lloyd, 39, subjected the woman to, what a judge has described as, a "campaign of violence"

This abuse involved Lloyd attacking his victim with weapons including a machete, chains, and a baseball bat resulting in a broken nose and leg injuries.

He also attacked and raped her 48 hours after the woman underwent life-changing surgery.

Another incident involved the woman being left with a "footprint on her face" before being raped.

The woman, who remains unnamed, reported his crimes after she managed to escape him and told police what he had done.