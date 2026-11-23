One of the cyclists suffered a broken kneecap and cracked ribs after being pushed from his bike

By Georgia Rowe

The shocking moments two pensioners were attacked by thugs while cycling along a Leeds towpath has been captured on a bike camera.

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Paul Laveurt, 68, and John Hoban, 74, were left on the ground after being ambushed on the canal path in Stourton on 19 August. Footage shows Alfie Smith, 20, and an accomplice blocking the towpath as the pair approached at around 1pm while riding with their cycle club. Mr Laveurt suffered a broken kneecap and cracked ribs after being pushed from his bike by Smith’s accomplice. Then, when Mr Hoban rushed to his friend's aid, Smith urged the other thug to steal his bike instead. Read more: Founder of Browns Brasserie chain and sister cleared of murdering 100-year-old mother - but remain on trial for attempted murder Read more: Inmate ‘used metal bar' to kill Ian Huntley in prison attack after 'growing sick of cocky' Soham killer

Alfie Smith, 20, was sentenced to six and a half years' imprisonment. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Mr Hoban was kicked and punched as he tried to stop the thieves from stealing his pushbike. But his efforts proved unsuccessful, with the thieves fleeing the scene on Mr Hoban’s bike, taking with them its contents, including a black saddle bag with tools, a Hammerhead Caroo sat nav and his wallet. Alfie Smith, 20, was sentenced to six and a half years' imprisonment earlier this week for the offence alongside a further two robberies and two burglaries. Mr Laveurt said in his victim impact statement that the attack has ‘drastically’ diminished his quality of life and resulted in the "loss" of his passions. He told the court: “At 68 years old, the physical and psychological toll of these injuries has been severe, slow, and profoundly painful, drastically impacting my independence and quality of life. “The incident has left me deeply fearful and nervous about the prospect of riding my bike again, inducing a lingering anxiety regarding my safety. "The combination of isolation, loss of my passions, and extreme pain has severely diminished my daily life,” he added. Meanwhile, Mr Hoban told the court: “I used to do a lot of cycling which both kept me fit and in touch with my friends, but since the incident I find myself constantly looking ahead for suspicious-looking young men instead of enjoying the countryside and social banter. "As such, I don’t enjoy cycling as much as I used to and am going out less often. The incident has taken a lot of the fun out of off-road cycling for me.”

The men were out riding on the canal towpath with their cycle club when they were approached by Alfie Smith and his accomplice. Picture: West Yorkshire Police