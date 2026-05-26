Thunderstorm warning issued for England with chance of power cuts as heatwave comes to abrupt end
There is a slight chance of power cuts, flooding, difficult driving conditions and delays, alongside some cancellations to bus and train services
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the East of England tonight.
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Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire, as well as parts of Cambridgeshire, Essex, and Suffolk have been issued a warning of thunder and sudden rainfall until 10pm tonight.
3cm of rain could fall in less than an hour, with disruption possible.
There is a slight chance of power cuts, flooding, difficult driving conditions and delays, alongside some cancellations to bus and train services.
The RAC has warned drivers to ensure their windscreen wipers are fit for purpose ahead of the storms.
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The Met Office said: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds."
This comes as Brits battle the heat in as the Met Office confirmed Tuesday was the UK's hottest recorded May day in history, with temperatures reaching 35C in Heathrow and Kew Gardens, after the record was beaten on Monday with highs of 34.8C.
An amber health warning has been extended by 24 hours for several regions in England.
The UK Health Security Agency have said amber alerts for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands and the East of England will remain in place until 5pm on Thursday May 28, along with yellow alerts for the North West and North East.
The alerts had previously been in place until 5pm on Wednesday May 27.
The UK experienced a "tropical night" on Monday as the record for the warmest minimum temperature for May was broken for the second consecutive day.
Temperatures did not fall below 20C overnight on Monday in parts of the UK, with 21.3C recorded at Kenley Airfield, south London.
Met Office chief forecaster Andy Page said the "exceptional" late-spring heat will continue for much of this week, with more "tropical nights expected."