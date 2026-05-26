There is a slight chance of power cuts, flooding, difficult driving conditions and delays, alongside some cancellations to bus and train services

Lightning illuminating the inside of a distant thunder cloud in Basingstoke, Hampshire. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the East of England tonight.

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Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire, as well as parts of Cambridgeshire, Essex, and Suffolk have been issued a warning of thunder and sudden rainfall until 10pm tonight. 3cm of rain could fall in less than an hour, with disruption possible. There is a slight chance of power cuts, flooding, difficult driving conditions and delays, alongside some cancellations to bus and train services. The RAC has warned drivers to ensure their windscreen wipers are fit for purpose ahead of the storms. Read More: Five dead including four teenagers as health authorities issue heat warning on UK's hottest May day Read More: Hottest May day on record as temperatures hit 35C as amber heat alert issued for parts of England extended

The Met Office said: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds." This comes as Brits battle the heat in as the Met Office confirmed Tuesday was the UK's hottest recorded May day in history, with temperatures reaching 35C in Heathrow and Kew Gardens, after the record was beaten on Monday with highs of 34.8C. An amber health warning has been extended by 24 hours for several regions in England. The UK Health Security Agency have said amber alerts for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands and the East of England will remain in place until 5pm on Thursday May 28, along with yellow alerts for the North West and North East.

Sunbathers relax in the sunshine beside the pier on Bournemouth beach on the south coast of England. Picture: Getty