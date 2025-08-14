Weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland as the fourth heatwave of the summer continues.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for a large part of north-eastern Scotland, where it said up to 70mm of rain could fall in two hours. A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the eastern part of Northern Ireland, which could see up to 50mm of rain. Flood alerts have also been issued for Scotland. In both areas the Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions and possible disruption to public transport and power supplies, as well as a risk of flooding to homes and businesses.

The forecaster also said fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life. Both yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place until 10pm on Thursday. It comes as heat health alerts were extended into next week for much of England. The UK Health Security Agency said yellow warnings will now be in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East and West Midlands, London and the South East, South West and east of England until 6pm on August 18. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said heavy thundery showers or rain may affect the region on Thursday, with a risk of significant localised flooding from surface water and smaller rivers. Heavy rain and thunder hit London and Kent on Wednesday.But officials have said England is suffering from "nationally significant" water shortfalls.

